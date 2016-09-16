COMING HOME: What’s on Your Weird Stuff-O-Meter?

Don’t you just love those strange coincidences? You know—those odd moments when you find an odd link to someone or something clear across the universe from you. Perhaps you are thinking of a particular song for no reason at all, and it comes on the radio. A fun time with someone comes to memory and they call out of the blue. Or, you find an old trunk with a woman’s name on it, only to find out she was your boss’ grandmother. Such times register on what I call my Weird Stuff-O-Meter, an invisible little half moon with green on one side, yellow in the middle and red on the other side, with a clock hand in the middle.

My meter went clear into the red the day I had the revelation about that trunk. I had found it at the dump, kept it for three years, finally researched the name and casually asked my boss at the Cripple Creek District Museum, where I worked in Colorado, if the woman’s name was familiar. She really was his grandma, and came from the same town where he lived, some 150 miles away.

As shocking as it is when my meter hits red, I absolutely love it. One day I was helping a woman research her family through online census records. She mentioned, after a bit, that the census taker’s handwriting looked very familiar. We scrolled up, only to find that her mother had actually been the census taker that year. Thus another intriguing and little-known fact was added to this lady’s genealogy.

The same thing happened with Lida Winchell, Prescott’s wealthiest madam at the turn of the last century. I found Lida, “the proprietress of the most extensive gambling and drinking emporium in the Southwest”, while researching my book Wild Women of Prescott, Arizona. Something about her intrigued me, but I didn’t know why. In spite of a fervent search, I found next to nothing about her—until I was allowed to access the estate papers of another of Prescott’s well known madams, Gabe Wiley. There in the papers lay Lida’s obituary, which explained she came from Victor, Colorado, my hometown for the last twelve years. Yes, the Weird Stuff-O-Meter went so into the red that day that it actually spun around in circles for several minutes.

Today, my meter went into the red yet again. Some folks I know found a portrait of a woman in the top floor of their hotel. They asked me to see if I could identify it based on the name of a town and a name scribbled on the back. Twenty minutes of research later, I found out the subject was the mother of the man whose name was on the back, that he once lived in the town written on the back, and that the woman’s husband was one of the best known mining magnates in the west. Because of this, the portrait will probably be returned to the family. The Weird Stuff-O-Meter strikes again!

If you are like me, with a Weird Stuff-O-Meter of your own, my advice is to keep it well lubricated and handy at all times. You never know just when it’s going to go off, but it’s sure to bring you an amazing surprise.