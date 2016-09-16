American Legion Post 122 Commemorates 9/11

A Day of Remembrance is important to everyone in this nation as we remember the horror of what happened the day. American Legion Post 122 immediately chose that day for one of their “flag raising” days for the Avenue of Flags in Cordes Lakes.



There are 50 flags on the Avenue of Flags, which includes one “capitol” flag (which was flown on the Nation’s Capitol), flags for the POW/MIAs, and the standard flags to complete the Avenue. It is no small task to raise them, and to take them down at the end of the day. Post 122 is a small post and its members are aging and finding it difficult to maintain their efforts. As a result, they rely on the help of friends and neighbors – this time in particular Velma, Mark, Jimmy, Steven and Sylvester. With the assistance of non-members, the Avenue of Flags continues to be flown on special days and creates a very moving sight to those that drive by.



The ceremony of raising the flags included a prayer directed to the victims of 9/11 and the Pledge of Allegiance. If you have never seen the Avenue of Flags or the memorial in Cordes Lakes at Henry Cordes Park, the next flag raising day is Nov. 11. Drive by and enjoy the sight of so many flags waving for our country.