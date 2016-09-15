Rose Mofford, Arizona's first female governor, dead at 94

PHOENIX (AP) — A former spokeswoman says Arizona's first female governor, Rose Mofford, has died at age 94.

Former Mofford spokeswoman and longtime friend Athie Hardt says Mofford died Thursday morning at a hospice she entered last month after being injured in a fall.

Mofford, a Democrat, served as governor from 1988 to 1991. She was the elected secretary of state when she took over for Republican Gov. Evan Mecham, who was impeached and driven from office.

Mofford did not run for her own term in 1990. She was succeeded by Fife Symington, who later resigned amid a real estate scandal in 1997.

She was the first of four female governors to lead the conservative state over the next two decades, including Jane Hull, Janet Napolitano and Jan Brewer.

Statement from Gov. Doug Ducey:

“I join the citizens of our state, and many across the nation, in mourning the passing of Arizona’s trailblazing first female governor, Rose Perica Mofford.

“Rose Mofford’s story is a truly unique Arizona story. Rising through the ranks of state government to our state’s top office, she shattered a once-thought-unbreakable glass ceiling and served as an unparalleled role model to many. She was noting short of an Arizona treasure, and will be deeply missed.

“Governor Mofford brought people together. Both as a governor and a former governor, she exemplified the ability of leaders to unite us—to put partisanship aside and put our country and our state first. During challenging times for our state, Governor Mofford was the steady hand that led us through and held us together.

“Governor Mofford’s unwavering commitment to the people of Arizona is illustrated by her decades of public service to make our state a safer, happier, and healthier place to live. Her service should serve as a model for all of us who follow her—serving with heart, determination and putting the needs of Arizona’s most vulnerable citizens first.

“In honor of Governor Mofford’s life and enduring legacy, I have ordered that all state flags be lowered to half-staff."