Prescott Peace Builders celebrate Peace Week

“If there is to be peace in the world, There must be peace in the nations. If there is to be peace in the nations, There must be peace in the cities. If there is to be peace in the cities, There must be peace between neighbors. If there is to be peace between neighbors, There must be peace in the home. If there is to be peace in the home, There must be peace in the heart.” Lao Tzu

Prescott Peace Builders will be celebrating the International Day of Peace with Peace Week events that start on Sept. 17 and go through Sept. 23, with Prescott’s Back Yard Peace Party planned for Granite Creek Park on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To promote peace in the local community, the Prescott Peace Builders inspired local school children to craft Peace Pinwheels that will be planted at Kayla’s Hands Playground in Pioneer Park on Friday, Sept. 23.

On Sept. 13, the city of Prescott prepared a Peace proclamation.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. the Prescott public library will have a peace story time for children and families during the family story time in the downstairs children’s library.

Then on Sunday, there will be the peace picnic in the park.

The free back yard party is an invitation to families and individuals to bring a picnic to the park and enjoy an afternoon of live music from Folk-Us, MacDougal Street and Doc Garvey’s Remedy, as well as a performance by Dances of Universal Peace. There will be crafts and games in the park, with participants encouraged to bring lawn games, chairs and blankets so they can enjoy an afternoon and evening of “peaceful family fun.”

The peace events continue into Monday, Sept. 19, with a 10 a.m. event titled, “Powerful Peace Conversation: From Personal to Global” to be held in the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, there will be a free admission film titled, “Where to Invade Next” shown at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, there will an International Day of Peace candlelight vigil at the Prescott Courthouse Square. The Rev. Grace Burford will give the invocation, with the keynote speaker to be Council member Jean Wilcox. Music will be provided by Jonathan Best and Meg Bohrman.

The Peace events conclude on Friday, Sept. 23, with a Family Peace Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Kayla’s Hands Playground in Pioneer Park. Families are encouraged to come and romp, create some craft projects, and enjoy witnessing their children spreading peace in their community with the planting of the schoolchildren-crafted pinwheels in the playground.

Other sponsors of this week of events intended to celebrate, honor and encourage peace in our land and our communities are: Grandmothers for Peace, Veterans for Peace, the Quad-City Interfaith Council, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, First Congregational Church and Dances of Universal Peace.

For more information, call Mary Steenhoek at 928-443-0630.