POW/MIA recognition ceremony Friday at NAVAHCS

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System is hosting the 2016 Prisoners of War (POW)/Missing In Action (MIA) Recognition Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the flagpole circle at the Bob Stump VA Medical Center for all Former POWs, Veterans, family members, friends and community partners in the northern Arizona area.







POW/MIA Recognition Day is a National Holiday that is observed on the third Friday in September. There are more than 1,700 Americans still listed on the Defense Department’s POW/MIA registry.



The POW/MIA Flag is a symbol that is used to demonstrate our nation’s concern and commitment to the Americans who are still imprisoned or unaccounted for. The motto “You Are Not Forgotten” represents our Nation’s pledge to honor those who are prisoners and those who did not return home.