KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Sept. 16

Friday, Sept. 16

“Living with the Past: A Tribute to Jethro Tull,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. With special guest Jeff Beck Tribute by Grant Ferguson. Tickets $22-$30. 928-777-1370.

“Women in Song VI” concert, 7 p.m.at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. Featuring Celia Farran, The Gurley Girls and Meg Bohrman. Concert for the Arizona Family Health Partnership. $20.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Villages at Lynx Creek Annual Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 12200 E. Highway 69 in Dewey. Handmade items including fabric and wood art, art and prints, jewelry, soaps, lamps, baked goods and household items. Get a head start on holiday shopping. Lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No admission charge; plenty of free parking.

Recovery Day on the Square, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Music, entertainment, food, door prizes, information booths and speakers sharing their experience, strength and hope. Free. Sponsored by MATFORCE. Jann, 928-899-6292 or jann.barrett@yavapai.us.

Wild West Mud Fest, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the field southwest of Prescott Valley Civic Center. Sponsored by Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Arizona.

Corn Toss Tournament and concert, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds of Prescott Valley Civic Center. Food, beer and live entertainment by South of Winslow and opening act, Cross-eyed Possum. $50 per team; ages 12 and up. Preregistration required. PV Parks & Rec, 928-759-3090 or pvaz.net.

Coalition for Compassion and Justice third annual “Art of Compassion” exhibit, 3 to 5 p.m. at ‘Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. in Prescott. Child-themed arts and fine crafts will be sold in silent auction to benefit CCJ programs. Live music by Not2Shabby. Free admission; finger foods; no-host bar.

Saturday Night Talk Series, "Living with Intrinsic Dignity and Nobility: Developing Confidence in Our True Nature," 7 p.m. at Vigraha Gallery, the Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

The Outside Track in concert at 7 p.m. (door opens at 6:30) at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave. Scots, Irish and Cape Breton fusion of songs, tunes and stepdance. Tickets at the door only: General, $25; college students, $10; younger than 19 get in free. 928-771-1218.

“Magician - Eric Giliam,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $19 - $29. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Antiques on the Square, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. More than 60 vendors will showcase ephemera, art, glass, jewelry, pottery, furniture and primitives and unique surprises. Sponsored by the Thumb Butte and Yavapai Questers, proceeds go to regional historic preservation and restoration projects and organizations. Free admission and parking. Debbie, 928-443-8909.

Bluegrass Brethren in concert, 10:45 a.m. at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Free; donations accepted. pccaz.org.

“Prescott Opry,” 3 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott POPS all-Western concert at 3 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, under the baton of music director Joe Place. Music of Aaron Copland, John Williams, Leroy Anderson and many others. Tickets in advance at the PAC Box office and at the door day-of: Adults, $25; youth (18 and younger), $10. 928-778-9081.

Prescott’s Backyard Peace Party, 3 to 6 p.m. at Granite Creek Park, 554 N. 6th St. An afternoon of live music, Dances of Universal Peace, crafts and games in the park. Bring lawn games, chairs, blankets to enjoy peaceful family fun. Bands include: In-Folk-Us; MacDougal Street West; Doc Garvey's Remedy. With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

Camille Bloom in concert at the Blackboard Café, 3101 N. Robert Road, playing new album “Pieces of Me” (Sept. 9 release). She tours the U.S. and Europe annually and is a charming, feisty and tuneful “one woman army.” www.camillebloom.com.

Monday, Sept. 19

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: "Creativity – How to Tap into It,” with Cindy DeCecco, professor in the Arts and Humanities Division of Yavapai College, 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Information: Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

Second Trivia Game Event – Jeopardy Trivia Hour, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Hosted by Gary Trotta. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Territorial Talent Series: Jonathan Best, 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Best plays keyboard and sings a wide array of styles. Presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library. www.prescottlibrary.info; 928-777-1526.

Peace Candlelight Vigil, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 602-499-4278.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Cruise-in with the Prescott Antique Auto Club, 4 to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart parking lot, Highway 69 and Prescott Lakes Parkway. Music, 50/50 drawing, games with prizes. paacaz.com.

Mile High Comedy Theater is Back! An evening of hilarious improv games and comedy scenes at a new location, Prescott Valley Performing Arts in the PV Entertainment District. There's no script – just fun, spontaneous comedy fueled by audience suggestions and the Mile High Comedy Theater cast. Shows are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23. Both shows start at 7 p.m. Admission is $8. No pre-sale tickets or card sales. Call 928-713-7328.

Friday, Sept. 23

Milagro’s Celebration of Art, 5 to 8 p.m. at Milagro Arts Center, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott. Food vendors in the parking lot, activities for kids, freebies, demonstrations, sale of small art pieces, a raffle and silent auction featuring local artists’ work. $10 suggested donation at the door. www.milagroartscenter.org.

Family Peace Night at Kayla's Hands Playground, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Pioneer Park, 1200 Commerce Drive in Prescott. Celebrate peace by playing, creating crafts and enjoying this wonderful space. Meet Kayla Mueller's parents, plant peace pinwheels. With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

“Catch a Wave – A Tribute to the Beach Boys,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $22 - $25. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Mountain Club’s Artisans in the Pines, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 910 W. Clubhouse Drive (off White Spar Road). Handcrafted gifts and homemade baked goods.

Historic Prescott Corvette Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the east and south sides of courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Sponsored by Prescott Vette Sette.

15th annual Girls & Sports Day, 1 to 8:30 p.m. at the James Family Prescott YMCA, 750 Whipple St. Activities for girls ages 7-14, guest speaker Sarah Hill and a screening of the movie “Soul Surfer.” $15. Diane, 928-708-7214; Ryan, 928-445-7221.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Second annual “A Taste for Mission” Fundraising Gala, 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane in Prescott. Enjoy an afternoon of appetizers, drink tastings and art. Featuring local tastings of wine, beer and mead, as well as a silent auction of art. $30 ticket includes five tastings. Proceeds benefit church programs, including youth and community outreach. communications@slecp.org.

Concert by the Phoenix Symphony in Prescott, 3 to 5 p.m. at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott. Brahms Symphony No. 4. $28-$39. 928-776-4255.