Family-friendly magician Eric Giliam comes to Elks

PRESCOTT – Eric Giliam has been honing his magic skills for more than half his life, and he brings his show to Prescott’s Elks Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Giliam, 25, saw a live David Copperfield show at age 12, and decided then and there that magic would be his career.

He has performed in Las Vegas, most recently, at the Monte Carlo and Paris hotels on The Strip, not to mention on television in Europe.

He’s now a full-time magician who lives in Phoenix, and travels the region doing shows.

He calls his style “family friendly,” in contrast with edgier guys like Criss Angel.

“I try to … make it something that a 2-year-old or a 100-year-old can watch. There’s no gory stuff or (anything) too edgy.”

He has fun on stage, but make no mistake: staging a show is work.

“I’m still constantly trying to improve as a performer,” Giliam said. “It’s a work in progress.”

And knowing the audience is key to success in stage magic.

“The most important thing is being able to understand what an audience wants to see when they go to a magic show,” he said.

“I think they want to see new, fresh material.”

He contrasts his show’s tricks with what’s seen on television, which he said “had been done over and over.”

A highlight of the show is the audience participation, where Giliam brings audience members on stage.

“The thing I try to focus on is not necessarily to fool the audience with the tricks, but mainly, just to have an overall good time,” he said.

“The Magic and Illusions of Eric Giliam” will be at the Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets are $19-$29 and available by calling 928-777-1370 or visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.