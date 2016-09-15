Expect delays: Final Hell Canyon bridge demolition is Friday morning

The final Highway 89 Hell Canyon bridge demolition will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

This may cause 30-minute travel delays to allow crews to complete blasting work required for the final demolition, according to an Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) news release.

The new bridge over Hell Canyon - a $14.4 million, four-span steel plate girder bridge at milepost 346, which is 9 miles north of Paulden - has been open since June, and ADOT is ready to remove the old structure.

Motorists planning to use Highway 89 between Interstate 40 and Prescott should be prepared for travel delays of up to 30 minutes between 9 and 11 a.m. They might consider using an alternate route such as I-17 and I-40 through Flagstaff or Highway 93.

The new bridge was under construction for about one year.

For the latest highway conditions and delays, visit the ADOT Information Center at www.az511.gov or call 511, but not while driving, of course.