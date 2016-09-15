Editorial: ‘Hey, doc, my gun is hurting my hip’

Have a medical appointment in the near future? Don’t be surprised by your doctor’s questions.

Of course they will (or should) inquire about your level of exercise, if you smoke or drink – and how often, if you have any complaints or hurt somewhere, etc. at this checkup.

But they also might ask you if you have guns in your house.

Yes, that happened to me years ago. It shocked me and felt unusually probing; however, it apparently is becoming a common question.

The first time I was asked that, Obamacare had just gone into effect. Like many others, I assumed the Affordable Care Act was to blame. I’ve not found on the internet proof of that; in fact, research shows no law exists to prevent doctors from asking the question.

Simply put: doctor groups see it as a concern.

That could be a good thing, since having a gun in your home statistically increases the risk of violence and death, according to studies – the oldest of which came out in 2004 in the American Journal of Epidemiology.

That’s all good, and no surprise – considering that training is not required to own or carry a gun in Arizona and many other states. When not forced to be trained in gun use, care or laws, human nature shows most people won’t take that extra step. In fact, people from low-income households are even more inclined to pass on the training, because of cost, according to the National Crime Victimization Survey released in 2015.

Guns don’t discriminate though – you can be hurt just as often in a middle-class gun owner’s home, as compared to that low-income home, the survey says.

But, back to the doctors: the Journal of Pediatrics reported this week some state legislatures and doctors are tussling over proposals restricting what doctors can say to patients about firearms, and as doctor groups increasingly push physicians to treat gun violence as a public health concern.

A recent survey of about 1,200 parents asked the question and how they would react if their doctor brought up the topic of firearm safety for children. The researchers concluded that more than one-third of children lived in houses with guns, while another 14 percent were regularly in houses that had them. About 77 percent said their pediatricians didn’t ask them any questions about gun safety.

But, at least when it comes to safely storing guns, three-fourths of parents said the doctor should offer some advice.

All of this is interesting, especially considering that last part – advice. I don’t see it a doctor’s business to bring up the subject, because they are not experts on guns. Thus, they would not have advice to give.

If you’re going to ask someone if they have guns at home, be prepared to field questions or refer them to the nearest shooting and training center. Otherwise, stick to treating our health – like whether that sidearm is giving me a pain in my hip or hand.