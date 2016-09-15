Dewey man arrested in online child sex case

PRESCOTT – A 61-year-old Dewey man was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 14, after detectives who were investigating a tip found images of girls under 15 engaged in sex acts on his computer, Prescott Deputy Chief of Police Amy Bonney said.

Police had been investigating Brian Hoyle since June, when a person reported that Hoyle had shown him images of what appeared to be an underage girl on his phone, Bonney said, and the tipster told police Hoyle had made comments about having video of a 12-year-old girl having sex with a man.

“The investigation revealed that Hoyle had been in contact via the internet with several people, including some who were underage, regarding opportunities for sexual encounters and exchanging lewd photographs and video,” Bonney said.

In August, Prescott Police detectives obtained a search warrant for Hoyle’s computer and found “multiple images” of girls under 15 engaged in sex acts with adults.

On Sept., police served a second search warrant at Hoyle’s residence in Dewey and he was taken into custody and booked into the Camp Verde jail for 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

“During the course of the investigation Hoyle was often seen in areas frequented by youth, with a parrot on his shoulder. The unusual animal would garner the attention of many and police detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have had unusual encounters with Hoyle or may have seen him interacting with youth,” Bonney said.

If you have information, you’re asked to contact Detective John Hanna at the Prescott Police Department, 928-777-1961 or make an anonymous tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.