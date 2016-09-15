Wedding: Lieberman and Bonnell, Aug. 7

Cyndee Lieberman and Don Bonnell, both of Prescott, were married at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the bride’s home, 305 Brillante Lane.

Lieberman is the daughter of Carol Smith Dorris of Prescott and the late Jack Smith. Bonnell, who works as broker/owner of Realty Executives Northern Arizona, is the son of Richard Bonnell of Surprise, Arizona, and the late Virginia Bonnell.

Kristen Lieberman served as maid of honor. The bride and groom plan to reside in Prescott and Phoenix.