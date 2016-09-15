Column: Building with ‘Our Community’s Money’

My mother-in-law, may she rest in peace, used to say that if you knew how most wealthy people got their money, you probably wouldn’t want to associate with them. As a student from a middle-class family on scholarship at Barnard College, she got to know a lot of classmates who came from old money. She found that most of their families exploited or cheated others to amass their millions.

From slaves on cotton plantations to Chinese workers building railroads to coal miners dying of black lung, the rich profited from the misery of thousands in the early 20th Century. Some were real estate investors who became slumlords and vulture buyers. Others were bankers who charged usurious rates and profited on foreclosures. The robber barons leveraged the blood, sweat and tears of working people (not to mention outright stealing from Native Americans) to gain their wealth.

Just as being poor doesn’t necessarily make you a good or bad person, neither does being rich. I believe people who are given more to start out with in life have a responsibility to contribute more to society. The wealthy who take without giving in equal measure are the real drains on communities.

Other People’s Money or OPM is how most people get rich these days. But the old money families in Yavapai County tend to benefit from OCM – Our Community’s Money.

Sure, some of them donate land or money for tax write-offs, good will and maybe even a sense of giving back. But they are also beneficiaries of the public tax base, whether it’s in terms of funding roads, public works, police and fire services or lakes and parks. Some of the well-to-do expect that because they have more money, they deserve more than their neighbors and bigger tax breaks – as well as the lion’s share of development and road construction contracts.

Some local families have benefited from selling or developing large tracts of land, which they may have raised cattle on at some point, so many claim the land as agricultural, which is a lower tax rate than commercial land. The savings they get are passed on as increased taxes for all other property owners in Yavapai County.

Recently some wealthy families funded the campaign of a new Yavapai County assessor in what must be the most expensive assessor election ever at $129,673 for one candidate. It seems obvious, in my opinion, that it was revenge for having to pay higher taxes on agricultural land, mostly given to them in land trusts from rich ancestors. The land hadn’t been reassessed in 30 years when Pam Pearsall was elected assessor. She realized something was amiss – and learned that the lack of reassessments was no accident.

Here are some of the campaign donors for assessor-elect Judd Simmons: Fain Signature Group, $12,000; developer Jason Gisi, $2,500; Chad Smith, ORO Ranch, $5,000; Fred Ruskin, Yavapai Ranch, $2,500; Peter Groseta of Groseta Ranches, $2,500; Shelley Blackmore, $2,000; Swayze McCraine, 7 Up Ranch, $2,500; John Kieckhefer, K4 Ranch, $2,500; and Ron James with Harold James Family Trust, $2,000. Connected to a partner in a Gisi development, Robert Swanson, a former chairman and CEO of Del Webb, gave $5,000. Several other out-of-state donations are also certainly connected with local commercial developments.

I expect some of these families will want reassessments at a lower rate – and I also expect that the public will be watching.

Some of these families have pushed for public-private partnerships that much more greatly benefited the private partners than the public, whether it’s the bankrupt Yavapai Downs or the Prescott Valley Event Center. Those who sold the land and built the buildings were paid, while taxpayers were stuck with failed entities.

Also, some developers building housing subdivisions expect the cities or the county to pay for road enhancements, like traffic circles, or road repair when an additional 10,000 cars wear them down. Remember when the developer of Touchmark Senior Living retirement community got a million-dollar tax break from the City of Prescott? That was strange, because the development will put a strain on the roads, water and resources in the Yavapai Hills area, in an otherwise residential neighborhood. It would be interesting to see how long it would take for the city to earn back in taxes what was freely given away without taxpayer consent.

When I’ve written about Good Ol’ Boys in the past, I was not writing about local wealthy families – I was writing about the elected and appointed officials who are pawns of the powerful. It may be the way things have always been done in Yavapai County, but like the plot arc of a Billy Jack movie, it is often outrageously unfair. Having lived many places, I’ve never seen such overt disregard for taxpayers, whether it involves maintaining adequate library hours or holding open meetings rather than deciding everything behind closed doors.

Some public officials think exploiting OCM is just fine, but people are waking up to the strain on their taxes – and resources like water.

Many of the local ranch families own county properties with unmetered wells. It strikes me as odd that any time the water issue arises, no one will directly address the unmetered wells that are pulling out as many acre feet of water as the owners want with no concern for the rest of the county. No one seems to have the political will to address this issue. Are some people more equal than others? That’s a question that you can easily answer for yourself.

Toni Denis is a freelance journalist, a Prescott resident and chairwoman of the Democratic Women of the Prescott Area. Her views are her own and she does not represent any group.