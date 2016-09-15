AG says guns are allowed at private schools

Arizona’s attorney general says the state’s private elementary, middle and high schools can allow guns on campus, an opinion that concerns the head of a private school in Mayer.

Further, state and federal laws don’t prevent someone with an Arizona concealed-carry permit from carrying a concealed gun on private school grounds, according to a recent opinion released by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich also wrote that the law doesn’t prevent schools from having guns secured on campus for use by trained employees who are not police officers, The Arizona Republic reported.

Bruce Sanborn, Head of School at The Orme School in Mayer, said the decision concerns him “immensely.”

“It’s unfortunate that we have to consider the safety of children in private schools by arming school personnel,” Sanborn said.

Brnovich’s written opinion states that the Federal Gun Free School Zones Act makes it a crime to knowingly possess a gun on private school grounds, but it doesn’t apply if the individual is licensed by the state.

“I think that’s a very dangerous precedent,” Sanborn said. “Right now, we’re a gun-free zone, and we plan to keep it that way … (but) it’s a pretty wide-open space, and someone could easily bring a concealed weapon here if it’s allowed. I would see that as endangering our students.”

A 2010 state law allowed concealed weapons carry in Arizona without a permit, but the state still offers the permits.

State Sen. Steve Yarbrough, a Chandler Republican, asked for the legal opinion several months ago.

“I work with a lot of private schools and several of them had inquired as to what they could to do to make their campuses safer,” Yarbrough said. “They inquired about what kind of personnel they could have on campus, and what kind of circumstances they could store firearms on campus.”

Brnovich also wrote that there is an exception if the person is carrying the gun as part of a school program.