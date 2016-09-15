3rd connector road to link Chino with Williamson Valley

When the Doce Fire forced residents along Williamson Valley Road to evacuate in 2013, the single route south toward Prescott or north toward Seligman quickly grew crowded. The “lookie-loos” who came to watch or photograph the fire and evacuation efforts didn’t help those desperate to save their animals, belongings and lives.

That is one reason why Yavapai County has been looking into building a third connector road between Williamson Valley and Chino Valley.

Even before the Doce Fire, however, the Northern Connector was part of a 2006 study by the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO). The study identified the need for another east-west connector road based on predictions of growth.

“We’ve gotten a lot of requests from Williamson Valley residents,” said Supervisor Craig Brown, who added that some people who live in that area of his district have jobs in Chino Valley. “Employees would have a faster way to work and there would be less wear and tear on Outer Loop Road.”

The other east-west connector is Pioneer Parkway.

On Sept. 7, the Board of Supervisors approved a $302,214 contract to Lyon Engineering for a study that includes cost projections, 15 percent design plans, geotechnical research, archeological/biological assessment, drainage, legal descriptions and coordination with state land and private property owners for future right-of-way acquisition.

On the Chino Valley side, the new connector will line up with Center Street beginning where the town limits end at the intersection with Reed Road. On the Williamson Valley side, it will connect at Inscription Canyon Drive, south of Nancy Drive, for a total of 4.2 miles.

“We know the cost is going to be considerable. It’s a long-term project,” said Byron Jaspers, Public Works director for the county, adding that it takes several years to complete right-of-way negotiations with the state.

The vast majority of property is state land, and the county has a pretty good idea where the alignment will be, Jaspers said. “We’re trying to stay south of the Nancy Drive community and keep the impact low as possible.”

CYMPO’s updated Regional Transportation Plan of April 2015 has helped predict traffic volume as part of the 2025-2040 regional network.

Jaspers said he expects the design concept report study by Lyons Engineering to take about one year to complete. Public meetings are a part of the study and will take place during this time for residents’ comments.