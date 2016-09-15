2 arrested in filmed molestation of Village of Oak Creek teen

PRESCOTT – Yavapai County Sheriff’s detectives investigating the sexual molestation of a teenage boy in the Village of Oak Creek arrested one suspect and a second was picked up in California, according to YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

Gary “Jay” Zimmerman, also known as Gary Lee Sumner, 43, was arrested after detectives and federal agents served a search warrant. Zimmerman, a registered sex offender, was booked into the Camp Verde jail on Sept. 9, on felony charges of sexual conduct with a minor, continuous sexual abuse of a child, child molestation, and filming minors engaged in sexual contact. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

Richard Byard Sumner, 41, is believed to have recorded Zimmerman with the victim, D’Evelyn said. He was arrested in Long Beach, California on Sept. 8 and is being held in the Los Angeles County jail, awaiting extradition, after which he faces 10 felony counts of child sexual exploitation.

“The investigation determined the suspects were involved in molesting male victims known to them, who were as young as 11 years of age. Detectives continue to work leads regarding possible additional victims,” D’Evelyn said.

Anyone with further information regarding the activities of Zimmerman and Sumner, is asked to contact Detective Chad Shilling at 928-554-8575 or make an anonymous tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

