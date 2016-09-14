Workforce housing project gets nod from Prescott council

PRESCOTT – A 255-home workforce housing project with homes projected to sell in the $185,000 to $225,000 range got preliminary-plat approval from the Prescott City Council this week.

The project is planned on 48 acres of James Deep Well Ranch land located between the newly realigned Willow Creek Road and Highway 89, just south of the Deep Well Ranch Road roundabout.

While the design and final platting process is still to come, Vic Chapman of developer Chamberlain Development says the project could break ground within about six months.

The council’s Tuesday, Sept. 13, vote of approval came despite a number of concerns from the audience about the amount of open space the project will set aside, as well as the amount of water it will use.

The “workforce” aspect of the project also raised a question from Councilman Greg Lazzell, who ultimately voted against the project’s preliminary plat and water-service agreement.

Lazzell said afterward that he cast his ‘no’ votes because of concerns about whether the homes would actually sell at the affordable prices. He pointed out, for instance, that an investor could come in and buy 10 or 12 of the homes and rent them at exorbitant prices, and the city would have no recourse.

“We don’t have a housing authority, and that is the only way we could regulate that price,” Lazzell said. “I just wasn’t convinced.”

Chapman quoted the $185,000 to $225,000 price range during his presentation to the council, and after the meeting, he said the landowner, developer and homebuilder (Dorn Homes) are all committed to following through.

Although Lazzell said he was not in favor of establishing a housing authority, he suggested that the city should re-classify the water it sets aside for more affordable housing.

The council also heard concerns about the amount of water the project will use.

The 255 homes would require an allocation of 89.25 acre-feet of water. The developer is proposing that about 64 acre-feet of the necessary water come from a reservation of city water that dates back to a decades-old commitment for the Deep Well Ranch land. The developer’s request seeks an additional 25 acre-feet from the workforce housing category in the city’s water portfolio.

Pointing to the low levels of Willow and Watson lakes, local resident Robert Graybill cautioned against approving more residential development while the area continues to have dry winters. “How much more can this place stand?” he asked.

To help conserve water, City Councilman Steve Blair asked Dave Grounds of Dorn Homes whether the developers would agree to add rainwater harvesting tanks to each home. After consulting with the developers, Grounds responded, “I’d be more than happy to do that.”

The project is being planned under the city’s Planned Area Development (PAD) designation, which allows for denser clustering of houses, along with a required amount of open space. A city memo noted that the majority of the lots would range from 4,300-to-10,000 square feet, with an average lot size of 5,200.

In turn, developers are proposing that 22 percent of the site (11.15 acres) will be left as open space. That number is less than the minimum 25 percent specified in the city code for PADs, but more than the 17 percent the developers initially proposed when the project went to the Prescott Planning and Zoning Commission in August.

Local resident Barbara Jacobsen had questions about the amount of designated open space, and whether it is useable.

Councilwoman Billie Orr responded that the project would offer “houses that are going to be priced so that citizens who work in Prescott can live in Prescott. I think that’s a trade-off for the open space.”

With Lazzell casting the only dissenting vote, the council voted 5-1 to approve the preliminary plat and water-service agreement. Councilman Steve Sischka was absent.