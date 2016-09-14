Wells Fargo donates $15K to Partners for Healthy Students

Yavapai Regional Medical Center Foundation has received a $15,000 donation from Wells Fargo to benefit its Partners for Healthy Students program.

In 2015, the program’s School-Based Kids Health Clinics and the Mobile Kids Health Clinic provided no-cost health services to uninsured and underinsured children through more than 1,300 visits, said Robbie Nicol, the foundation director.

“While health will always be associated with health care, at YRMC we believe it also extends to family, school, work and community life,” Nicol said. “Through our Partners for Healthy Students program we help children stay healthy and in the classroom where they are active and alert and striving to achieve academic excellence.”

The program is now in its 17th year.

“Strengthening the communities we serve for current and future generations is at the core of Wells Fargo’s Vision and Values,” said David Dinerman, Wells Fargo business relationship manager. “Through strategic relationships with outstanding nonprofit organizations such as Yavapai Regional Medical Center and investments in worthy programs such as Partners for Healthy Students, we’re creating solutions that strengthen people, families, and communities.”



“We are extremely grateful to Wells Fargo for their continued support,” said Amy Negovan, the program director. “We can’t eliminate illness, but we can and do foster health. Our program positively impacts children, their parents, their teachers, and their fellow students every day. We are honored to provide these important services for our community.”