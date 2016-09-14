Taking control of chronic conditions

When people ask what West Yavapai Guidance Clinic does, it is difficult to summarize the long list of services in a short sound bite. Sometimes, it is easier to explain how WYGC helps people control or overcome their mental health and substance abuse issues by sharing concrete examples, one at a time.

At WYGC’s Chino Valley outpatient clinic, enrolled adults can take a course known as Healthy Living: Chronic Disease Self-Management. This course is an evidence-based program created at Stanford University. There are also several opportunities for the general public to take this class. But at WYGC, it’s open only to those clients already engaged in care. Does one course really have impact? Here is what one woman recently shared in a letter to her WYGC trainers:

“I’m now walking 30 minutes or more a day. I’m more aware of what I’m doing during the day, so I’m having a lot less accidents. I’m able to make decisions to accept the help of family members. Brainstorming to overcome obstacles. I can set goals and achieve them and make changes when necessary. I’ve learned that there are many ways I can help myself by using my toolbox.”

This same writer shared in her letter that she had not traveled beyond a small local circle for years, due to severe anxiety. She missed milestone events such as weddings and funerals, unable to cope with her anxiety. After taking the Healthy Living: Chronic Disease Self-Management course at WYGC, she felt confident enough to take an overnight trip – and she enjoyed it!

In Yavapai County, the hub for offering this powerful class to the broader community is Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS). The class is a six-week commitment, and each weekly class meets for 2.5 hours. The program is designed for adults living with an ongoing health problem such as arthritis, diabetes, heart condition, respiratory condition or chronic pain. It is designed to help participants take control. It is a highly participatory program, and one that YCCHS staff member Virginia would be glad to explain further. To reach her, call 929-442-5480.

Upcoming, free workshops offered to the public through YCCHS include:

Chino Valley, beginning Sept. 31, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

Black Canyon City, beginning Sept. 13, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

And, if you have ever thought of volunteering to lead such a powerful program, YCCHS has an October facilitator training scheduled.

