Segura powers Diamondbacks past Rockies 11-6 for sweep

PHOENIX — Jean Segura homered twice for the second consecutive game and finished with five hits as the Arizona Diamondbacks completed a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with an 11-6 victory Wednesday night.

Segura and Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies each belted a leadoff homer. Chris Owings and Brandon Drury also went deep for the last-place Diamondbacks.

Segura, making a run at a 200-hit season, had three singles, scored three times and drove in three runs. He has 182 hits with 17 games to play.

The second baseman went 3 for 5 with two homers Tuesday night in Arizona's 11-4 win.

Blackmon and Nolan Arenado both had three hits for the Rockies. Blackmon was a double short of the cycle.

Blackmon opened the game with a home run off Rubby De La Rosa, his ninth leadoff homer this season and the 21st of his career. DJ LeMahieu followed with a single, extending his on-base streak to 31 games.

Segura led off the bottom of the first by launching a drive to center field off Jeff Hoffman, his sixth leadoff homer this season.

After Jake Lamb walked, Yasmany Tomas ripped a run-scoring double to center.

Segura hit a two-run homer in a five-run fifth. The Diamondbacks added a third run in the inning when Rockies catcher Tom Murphy dropped a throw, allowing Owings to score on a grounder by Lamb. They added two more on a run-scoring double by Drury and an RBI single by Socrates Brito.

Hoffman (0-4) took the loss in his fifth major league start. He was a key figure in the 2015 trade that sent Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto.

De La Rosa made 39 pitches in the first and, after he started the second with a walk, was removed by manager Chip Hale.

Braden Shipley (4-3) won in relief. Shipley gave up a two-run homer in the sixth to Daniel Descalso that cut the lead to 7-3, but Arizona got the runs back when Segura singled and Owings homered in the bottom half.

Colorado scored three in the seventh by stringing together four straight hits to start the inning.

Phil Gosselin scored on a wild pitch in the Diamondbacks seventh, and Drury added a solo homer in the eighth.

HIT PARADE

Arizona banged out 17 hits and has at least 10 in 14 straight games against Colorado.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: OF Gerardo Parra returned to the lineup after missing a week with a strained hamstring.

Diamondbacks: OF A.J. Pollock, who strained his groin Friday, has a chance to return by the end of the season.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Tyler Chatwood (11-9, 3.82 ERA) starts at home against San Diego and Christian Friedrich.

Diamondbacks: Archie Bradley (6-9, 5.10) faces Rich Hill and the visiting Dodgers.