Prescott Valley swimmer brings home gold

RIO DE JANEIRO — Swimmer Elizabeth Marks of Prescott Valley won a gold medal in her Paralympics debut Sept. 10 at Rio’s Olympic Aquatics Stadium, setting new Paralympic and world records in the women’s SB7 100-meter breaststroke.

On the morning of Sept. 10, Team USA’s Marks established the women’s Paralympic all-time mark in 1 minute and 28.83 seconds. That evening, she broke the world record in 1:28.13, handing the U.S. its first medal of the night.

Marks’ time bested teammate Jessica Long’s world record of 1:28.53.

U.S. Paralympics Swimming captured four gold and two silver medals Sept. 10, doubling its medal total from the previous two days of competition, Joe Clarke reported on the Team USA website.

Marks, Roy Perkins (Del Mar, California), Becca Meyers (Baltimore) and Brad Snyder (Baltimore) won gold in their respective events, the website added. Jessica Long (Baltimore) and Tharon Drake (Hobbs, New Mexico) claimed silver.

“I had no idea [I was winning],” Marks, an active-duty U.S. Army service member, told the Team USA website. “I can’t see when I am swimming. About 25 meters in, I have no idea where anybody else is. As long as I feel pressure on my hands, I know it is going well. I was just hoping for the best and putting everything I had into it.”

Long, runner-up in the finals race with Marks in 1:32.94, notched her 20th career Paralympic Games medal. That put her in second place all-time for U.S. women at the Paralympic Games for individual medals, the Team USA website reported.

Mallory Weggemann of Eagan, Minnesota, also competed in the women’s SB7 100 breaststroke with Marks and Long, finishing fifth in 1:36.06.

The 26-year-old Marks, who swims the 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke and women’s 200m individual medley, was born in Cottonwood, but she grew up in Prescott Valley. She graduated from Arizona Project Challenge in Queen Creek in 2007.

Marks gained worldwide media attention earlier this year when she won gold in the 50m free, 50m back, 50m breast and 100m free at the 2016 Invictus Games in London. She gave one of her medals to Great Britain’s Prince Harry to donate to the men and women of the Papworth Hospital in nearby Cambridgeshire who saved her life in 2014.

Elizabeth entered Rio as the current world record holder in the women’s SB7 50m breast (41.21 seconds).

Marks began swimming in 2011 at the Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston in Texas. In April 2010, she suffered injuries to both hips while on assignment in Iraq as a combat medic for the U.S. Army.

The Team USA website reported that Elizabeth later underwent three operations to restructure her hips. However, an illness in 2012 caused a further reduction in mobility in her legs, and decreased her lung capacity. That led to her experiencing disorientation and vision issues while swimming.

Marks subsequently became ill in September 2014 while traveling to the Invictus Games in London, which resulted in her being hospitalized and put on life support for 10 days.

She woke up in the same hospital in Germany that she had been medically evacuated to from Iraq four years earlier. The illness resulted in a neurological impairment, decreased lung capacity and a further reduction of mobility in her legs.

Marks returned to training in December 2014. Today, she’s a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), which gives injured soldiers the opportunity to train full-time in competitive sports.

Elizabeth is the daughter of James and Andrea Marks. She has one brother, Jacob, and two sisters, Maggie and Stephanie. Elizabeth received the Pat Tillman Award at the 2016 ESPY Awards.

