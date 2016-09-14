Obituary: Gwen Burgard

Gwen Burgard was born Feb. 21, 1941, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to Gerald and Alyce Gerard.

Gwen graduated from Kennebec High School.



She is survived by her two sons, Wade Caslin and wife Sharon of Chino Valley, Arizona, and Guy Caslin and wife Melissa of Hartford, South Dakota; five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Burgard; her parents; brothers, Charles, Larry, and Jerry Lee Gerard; son, Russell Caslin; and granddaughter, Carli Caslin.

Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, at noon at the Heights Church, 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive, Prescott, Arizona. Rev. Kermit Hunt will be officiating.

