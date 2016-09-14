Obituary: Emil Kalinich

Emil Kalinich, 91, of Chino Valley passed from this life on Sept. 10, 2016. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on June 20, 1925, to Vaso (John) and Amalia Kalinich.



Emil (a family name pronounced A-mo) was the youngest of nine children. As the youngest, his sisters and brother lovingly doted on him. As soon as he was old enough, his parents had him working in the family grocery store. Emil worked alongside his dad, attended school and lived the typical American childhood.

As part of the Greatest Generation, Emil voluntarily enlisted with the Army in 1943 when he turned 18. He was assigned to the 864th Field Artillery Regiment of the 42nd Rainbow Division. Emil participated in the Normandy invasion, Battle of the Bulge and the campaign to liberate Europe.

At the conclusion of World War II, Emil returned to the United States and made his way to Arizona, locating finally to Chino Valley in 1952. Emil spent approximately 20 years working in the flagstone rock quarry field, spending much of his time in Drake, Arizona. In 1956, Emil met his future wife, Viola. Emil and Viola married and continued to live in Chino Valley. For many years, Emil worked part time as a bartender at the Log Cabin in Chino Valley and was always abreast of the “current goings-on” in the town. Toward the end of his working career, Emil was proud to work for the Town of Chino Valley maintaining the roads and beautiful parks.

Emil is survived by his wife of 50 years, Viola; his son, John (Christine); daughter, Julia (Joe-Bryan); and his four grandchildren, Megan, Corrin, Jessica and Jordon.

Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, 2016, commencing with a visitation at 10 a.m. to noon at the Chino Valley Funeral Home, followed immediately by the graveside service at the Chino Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Chino Valley Funeral Home and complete details regarding the funeral service may be obtained by calling 928-636-8225.

To celebrate Emil’s life and help other veterans, the family respectfully suggests donations, made in his name, to the American Legion #40 and/or Good Samaritan Hospice.

Information provided by survivors.