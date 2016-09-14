Maestro rounds up Old West tunes for Sunday’s POPS concert

The Prescott POPS Symphony offers a “unique program” at its upcoming performance place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Yavapai College Performance Hall. “The POPS Out West” mixes old-time cowboy tunes, Big Band arrangements, and film scores so there is something for everyone, Director and Conductor Joseph Place said.

The program includes two dance episodes from Aaron Copland’s ballet, Rodeo; an orchestra arrangement featuring the Big Band sound of the saxophone section of cowboy campfire songs; the original film score of Dances with Wolves Concert Suite; another selection from the movie Magnificent Seven by Elmer Bernstein; the Wyatt Earp Suite by James Howard Newton; John Williams’ Cowboys Overture; Arizona Quickstep composed by John F. Stratton during the Sousa march period; and others.

“The orchestra has worked very hard on it,” Place said about the program he describes as “thrilling and exciting music,” and something that music lovers can’t find in one concert anywhere in the state.

Place said the music brings back his time spent on ranches, as he is a fifth-generation Arizona native.

“For me, it’s just kind of the core of who I am. I’m thrilled to celebrate this with the audience,” he said.

The Prescott POPS Symphony supports youth involvement in orchestral music with school music programs, scholarships, instruments and uniforms. For more information on this concert and the organization, visit www.prescottpops.com.

Individual tickets are $25 for adults, with children 18 and younger $5. Group rates are available. Call 928-776-2000 for tickets or visit ycpac.com to order online.

Place reminds the community that almost always, the orchestra provides some kind of surprise for the audience.

“As always, there will be a surprise!”