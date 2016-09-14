Letter: Unity needed

EDITOR:
For a number of years my husband and I searched for the “perfect place” to build our retirement home. When we found Prescott with all its beauty, marvelous seasons and friendly people, we knew we were in the right place. During the past 12 years we have become very involved in the community and have fallen in love with the great history of the fabulous area it is. We can’t imagine any other place that could be as glorious as Prescott has been for us, which brings me to the purpose for my letter to all of you!
Recently, the Courier printed a variety of partisan letters to the editor that deeply pained my heart to read and I pray that each of you have not been so affected as I!
Unfortunately, sometimes elections will bring out the ill feelings among citizens within a community that create unnecessary despair! Now, as local elections are coming to an end, can’t we all put our angers aside and come together in peace and harmony to support our elected officials for the future health and happiness of the citizens of our beloved City, County and State?
Let’s stop the name-calling, roll up our sleeves, shake hands and march on together to solve whatever comes our way to build up, not tear down, the glory of Prescott, everyone’s home town! Our happiness for the future depends on togetherness, with a happy face and a willingness to make it happen!
Loving Blessings to you all.
Mollie Pendergast
Prescott
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
If you want that same happiness in a happy Prescott, keeping one's head in the sand isn't going to work. Prescott needs new blood in politics, bringing in the same type of 70 year old or older person is not going to work. In others words, if Prescott is going to Progress, regressive, good old boy politics will not work in the long run. Take the money out of it and you'll see a big change.
Rcadya 46 minutes ago
Ah, wish it would be so, Ms Mollie. And it would be so in a perfect world. One where "every time a wee fairy sheds a tear, a new star appears in the Milky Way" But, alas, we do not live in such a perfect world. And you and I know attempting to live up to the notion of "Everyone's Home Town" is tough sledding. Especially of late... And politics in Prescott & Yavapai County is in reality very often unfair and corrupt. And the national election is approaching, and in Arizona it will not reflect much in the way of togetherness and brotherly love.
