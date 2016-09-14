Letter: Unity needed

EDITOR:

For a number of years my husband and I searched for the “perfect place” to build our retirement home. When we found Prescott with all its beauty, marvelous seasons and friendly people, we knew we were in the right place. During the past 12 years we have become very involved in the community and have fallen in love with the great history of the fabulous area it is. We can’t imagine any other place that could be as glorious as Prescott has been for us, which brings me to the purpose for my letter to all of you!

Recently, the Courier printed a variety of partisan letters to the editor that deeply pained my heart to read and I pray that each of you have not been so affected as I!

Unfortunately, sometimes elections will bring out the ill feelings among citizens within a community that create unnecessary despair! Now, as local elections are coming to an end, can’t we all put our angers aside and come together in peace and harmony to support our elected officials for the future health and happiness of the citizens of our beloved City, County and State?

Let’s stop the name-calling, roll up our sleeves, shake hands and march on together to solve whatever comes our way to build up, not tear down, the glory of Prescott, everyone’s home town! Our happiness for the future depends on togetherness, with a happy face and a willingness to make it happen!

Loving Blessings to you all.

Mollie Pendergast

Prescott