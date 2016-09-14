Letter: Traffic laws

EDITOR:

In answer to the story on little-known Arizona laws, why didn’t our police department also mention people in the left-turn lane are supposed to use a turn signal?

There is a law in Arizona about slower traffic using the right lane. Also, on a two-lane road, you don’t just pull over, only if it is safe to do so, when there are five or more vehicles behind you.

There is another law that’s not taken care of, the noise law. Particularly, the small cars that have the noisy mufflers on them.

Our police force could make a fortune in fines for people turning from the left turn lane from (for example) Highway 69 to Robert Road and the right turn from Highway 69 to Robert Road. Stay in the lane you’re supposed to be in.

Also, I want to thank the town of Prescott Valley for doing the work on our roads around town, they look like a freeway now.

Larry Wilson

Prescott Valley