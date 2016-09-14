Letter: Role-playing?

Editor:
After watching Donald Trump’s recent outing on the NBC “Commander-in-Chief” program, I came away wondering if he isn’t really channeling Archie Bunker, Roseanne, and to a degree, W.C. Fields.
I can’t believe that see himself this way.
The bluster, the me-ism, the constant and brutish attitude to thoughts counter to his own. Not to mention his disdainful bragging and the trickery he uses to get his point across without a directly answering a question.
He can’t be a parody, can he? He is running for President of the United States.
Years ago, in a nearby state, a famous editorial cartoonist tweaked President Reagan the morning after his election. In the cartoon, the new president is shown calling to his wife and saying: “Nancy, I got the part.”
Could anyone not think that Trump would also mimic the former president’s words? Or would he unabashedly say: “See, I told you so.”
It’s a certainty he won’t be lost for words or self congratulations. And that is pretty sad.
P.S. Bunker, Roseanne and Fields, and how they played the part of a totally annoying person, did so with the aid of inventive and imaginative writers. Mr. Trump apparently doesn’t need any help.
Gary Sanderson
Prescott
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Comrade Drumpf has lowered his 'bar' to the level of gravel. Nothing he says or does from here on out will not get called out. The so-called main-stream media has enabled this charlatan at the get-go, but the Drumpster has been able to turn the tables. Labling the media as Liberal and blaming them for all of his misdeeds, and mispronounced big words. He's a child in and very old white person's body. Narcissism runs deep in this shallow person. Matt Lauer embraced sexism and bigotry when interviewing Clinton.
Concentrating on the email situation and ignoring all the problems in our Country. He then tossed softballs to the Drumpfster, and let him go on and on about nothing. That's all he knows. The Know-Nothing Party is alive and well, they're now called the Deplorables. Once the members of the Alt-Right wake up this morning, swap out their Depends, you'll hear from them. Get your flame suit on! I'm sure there will be talk of emails, lying, Benghazi, blah, blah, blah. But remember, it's all blaaaaahhhhhhhh!