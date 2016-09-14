Letter: Role-playing?

Editor:

After watching Donald Trump’s recent outing on the NBC “Commander-in-Chief” program, I came away wondering if he isn’t really channeling Archie Bunker, Roseanne, and to a degree, W.C. Fields.

I can’t believe that see himself this way.

The bluster, the me-ism, the constant and brutish attitude to thoughts counter to his own. Not to mention his disdainful bragging and the trickery he uses to get his point across without a directly answering a question.

He can’t be a parody, can he? He is running for President of the United States.

Years ago, in a nearby state, a famous editorial cartoonist tweaked President Reagan the morning after his election. In the cartoon, the new president is shown calling to his wife and saying: “Nancy, I got the part.”

Could anyone not think that Trump would also mimic the former president’s words? Or would he unabashedly say: “See, I told you so.”

It’s a certainty he won’t be lost for words or self congratulations. And that is pretty sad.

P.S. Bunker, Roseanne and Fields, and how they played the part of a totally annoying person, did so with the aid of inventive and imaginative writers. Mr. Trump apparently doesn’t need any help.

Gary Sanderson

Prescott