Half Century Club ‘can do’

The Senator Drive-In sign on Senator Highway welcomes the 44th annual PHS Half Century Club, which will induct the PHS Class of 1966 at its luncheon today, Sept. 14, at the Prescott Resort. More than 600 Prescott High Alumni are expected to attend.
