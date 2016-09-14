Former Yavapai College board member declares ‘political war’

CLARKDALE – Members of the Verde Valley Board Advisory Committee planned Tuesday to tell the Yavapai College District Governing Board how it could best meet the needs of education-minded individuals on the east side of the county.

But the college board voted 3-2 Monday at a retreat to suspend the committee effective the end of September, District Governing Board Chairman Dr. Patricia McCarver announced during Tuesday’s college board meeting.

After voting against the motion to suspend the committee for one year, Governing Board member Deb McCasland said she did not know that Monday’s retreat would be used as an opportunity to eliminate the committee the board created in 2014.

Also before Tuesday’s official announcement, McCasland suggested that the Governing Board may have violated Arizona Open Meeting law – and that she had brought this to the attention of the board.

“I had no idea that it was coming. The others knew that it was coming,” McCasland said. “I was surprised. I asked if we were violating open meeting law. I don’t know if [Governing Board member] Al [Filardo] had been talked to by [McCarver]. But she gave him a weird look when he voted no.”

McCasland added that the district Governing Board’s vote Monday was “underhanded and premature.”

And former Governing Board member Bob Oliphant accused the board of “stifling” the VVBAC.

“For you to silence strong representative voice, I question if it isn’t illegal,” Oliphant told the board Tuesday. “If you want political war, you’ve got it.”

According to McCarver, the Verde Valley Board Advisory Committee was suspended because they had “completed the work that we asked them to do.”

McCarver announced Tuesday that the district Governing Board wanted to focus on outlying areas county-wide that are “not represented right now.”

“We haven’t really heard from outlying areas, smaller communities, areas with poverty,” McCarver said. “We may want to implement a series of small town halls in those communities, not just in the Verde Valley. We could look at Ash Fork, Seligman. Areas that haven’t been represented. Also a county-wide survey. We want to hear from different people.”

Though VVBAC Chairman Paul Chevalier and Vice Chairman Bill Regner told the district Governing Board that there was more work for them to do, McCarver told them that their contributions to the college have been “very valuable.”

And so did Filardo.

“I can’t agree that their mission is completed,” Filardo said. “I agree that we need new people, new ideas. It’s up in the air how we do this. We haven’t decided.”

Governing Board member Ray Sigafoos said that interactions with the Verde Valley Board Advisory Committee have been “interesting.”

“I’m not unhappy to see the VVBAC go away, at least temporarily,” Sigafoos said. “It’s time to get some different feedback.”