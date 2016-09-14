Empty Bowls event attracts hundreds, raises $15,000-plus

PRESCOTT – Dozens of volunteers, chefs, restauranteurs and artists came together over the weekend with a singular goal: Feeding the hungry.

Hundreds turned out Sunday, Sept. 11, for the 19th annual Empty Bowls event on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, helping to raise more than $15,000 for local food banks.

Sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregations in the Prescott area, the Empty Bowls event couples chefs offering innovative soups with artists offering creative clay and wood bowls.

Traditionally, the event brings large crowds of people to the courthouse plaza, and this year was no different. The line stretched all the way down Gurley Street, and around the corner onto Whiskey Row, ending near the Goodwin intersection.

Eunice Rickfels, coordinator of the event, expected that even more people than usual would turn out this year, because the event coincided with Sept. 11 – a day of service and remembrance.

On Monday, Sept. 12, Rickfels estimated that nearly 900 people had attended, and that the event had raised at least $15,000, with more expected as proceeds continue to come in.

The soup choices ranged from the English Garden Tea Room’s tomato basil bisque, to Prescott Lobster and Seafood Company’s lobster bisque, to Hungry Monk’s onion beer-cheese soup.

The event program lists more than two dozen contributing artisans, who created bowls in all shapes and colors. In addition, the program lists the Mountain Artists Guild; the Laguna Clay Co.; Marjon Ceramic Supply, Inc., which contributed the clay; Prescott Area Wood Turners; and Yavapai College Art & Humanities Department ceramists. It also lists 15 contributing chefs and restaurants, as well as more than a dozen merchant/community contributors.

Rickfels estimates that 60 to 70 volunteers helped with the event, and everything – from the labor, to the bowls, to the soups, to the side dishes, and water – was donated.