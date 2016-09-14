Embry-Riddle golf rising fast in NAIA ranks

PRESCOTT — Coming off a 2015 campaign that saw the men’s and women’s golf teams claim a California Pacific Conference championship, Embry-Riddle enters the program’s sixth season with one goal in mind: Take it to the next level.

And how do the Eagles accomplish that? Men’s head coach Mike Haddow says, “consistency.”

2016 Embry-Riddle Golf Schedule Date / Event / Course / Location Sept.18-20 / at La Verne Invitational / Diamond Valley GC / La Verne, Calif. Oct.16-18 / ERAU Co-Ed Invitational / Talking Rock GC / Prescott Oct.23-25 / at San Marcos Invitational / TBA / San Marcos, Calif. Feb.19-21 / at ACU Firestorm Invitational / Moon Valley CC / Phoenix March12-14 / Embry-Riddle Spring Invitational / Antelope Hills GC / Prescott March19-21 / at Battle at Primm Invitational / Primm Valley GC / Primm, Nev. April16-18 / at Cal-Pack Championships / Hiddenbrooke GC / Vallejo, Calif. May16-19 / at NAIA National Tournament / Deere Run GC / Moline, Ill.

“From a Cal-Pac standpoint, I expect us to be there again. … I expect us to be competing for it when it all comes down to it,” Haddow said. “Our scores have consistently dropped, we’ve moved up in the rankings nationally each year.”

But to get to where the Eagles really want to go, however, Haddow said stroke scores need to drop into the low-to-mid 70s, which will put them in the low 290s as a team at the national level.

“We need to do that consistently. We’v done that a few times, but we’re not as consistent as we need to be on that level,” he said. “Most of the players we have, that’s what they are striving for. We can’t make too many errors, and we need to recover well.”

For the women, head coach Kim Haddow said the Eagles will have to be “ready” for anything.

“We have to accomplish our goals and improve our game in the different areas, and be ready for the competitions,” she said.

MEN’S OUTLOOK

In the 2016-2017 NAIA Men’s Golf Coaches’ Preseason Top 25, the Eagles received 37 votes, keeping them in the conversation for a Top 25 bid over the next few months depending on how they play.

Arizona Christian received 130 votes, by comparison, and sit ranked No. 23 in the national preseason poll.

Despite losing seniors John Carosello, Kale Davidson and Austin Sverdrup to graduation, Embry-Riddle will look to win its fourth Cal-Pac title in the last five years.

If the Eagles are to finish better than 27th at nationals like they did last season, junior returner Matt Andrews will have to lead the way.

The defending Cal-Pac champion said claiming the individual title last season “opened his eyes.”

“I didn’t really have that expectation coming in, but now that I’ve accomplished that, I want to do it again,” Andrews said. “I can compete individually, but my real goal is for the team.”

Matt Zampello and Andrew Sverdrup also return, giving the Eagles a solid 1-2-3 punch for tournament play.

“We’re pleased with the young men that are returning to the program,” Mike Haddow said. “Our Matt [Andrews] and Matt [Zampello] duo … they have really done a great job for us.”

And incoming freshman Kyle Peterson, Zach Johnson and Lewis Breslin will make a push for the top spots, Haddow said.

“We’re at the point now in our program that if you don’t play well when you tee it up, you’re going to have a situation where you may not qualify,” Haddow said.

WOMEN’S OUTLOOK

After finishing 18th overall at the NAIA National Tournament in May, the Eagles return everyone from last season’s Cal-Pac championship squad.

Embry-Riddle received 194 votes in the recent NAIA Women’s Golf Coaches Preseason Top 25, ranking them No. 19 in the country.

The Eagles, along with Arizona Christian (24th), are the only two golf programs west of Texas to make the list.

Trae Jones, a junior, said the Eagles have a “deep team” this season, and with two of the four newcomers already qualifying for the season’s first tournament, competition will breed success.

“They are going to be assets to our team, and really bring up those No. 4 and 5 scores. We’ll be strong down to the fifth person,” Jones said.

Along with Jones, two-time All-American Lauren Kruszewski, Jennifer Baltimore and Nicole Lopes return, while freshman Brittany Biltz, Megan Hessil, Sierra Tana House and Jessica Williams highlight the recruiting class.

“They are all big hitters, and they are strong players coming in with quite a bit of experience,” Kim Haddow said about the incoming freshman.

Now that she’s an upperclassman, Jones said the young players are looking for her to lead, and she’s fine with that.

“I try to connect with the girls, make sure they have the right intentions, and make sure our goals are all the same in what we’re striving for,” Jones said. “I think the girls know that coming in, especially the freshman. The returners want to defend that title (Cal-Pac), and the freshman know that when we go there, we want to win.”

