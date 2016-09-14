Editorial: Oh, buy me an election, or not!

Every now and again the idea of money and politics comes up, and it can be a stark and painful subject.

The poster child for throwing money at an election – at least in 2000 –was none other than Barbara Blewster, a Republican from Dewey back then; I made a few calls and have not found where she is now.

At the time, seeking a second term in the state House of Representatives, she spent $45,000 prior to the Republican primary and had loaned her campaign $52,000.

The position, then and still, pays only $24,000 annually.

Ironically, Blewster finished that primary in second place – not exactly a huge return for the money.

Lately the topic has come home to roost, again.

It’s not a new thing – spending a lot of money to gain a seat – but it does confound and puzzle, raising the question: How will the Average Joe or Jill ever serve in this democratic republic?

That is especially the question because nowadays candidates have certainly upped the ante.

The Daily Courier recently reported the Primary Election spending in 2016 for what used to be Blewster’s seat. Challenger and relative newcomer David Stringer, as of the August reporting deadline, raised $141,422 (of which $133,078 was a personal loan) and spent about $118,000.

Stringer advanced to the General Election, edging county Supervisor Chip Davis, who spent $96,000 (all donations).

This compares with incumbent Noel Campbell, who spent $23,000 of $26,000 raised (Clean Elections), to also advance to Nov. 8.

It added up to be the most expensive state race in Arizona.

Hold the presses though, you have to consider the Phoenix-area congressional district race between state Senate President Andy Biggs and former GoDaddy exec Christine Jones. (Incumbent Republican Matt Salmon is retiring.)

Only 16 votes – of about 86,000 – are separating Biggs and Jones. That’s phenomenal, but what’s even more jaw-dropping is Jones’ spending. The unsuccessful 2014 candidate for the Republican nomination for governor dropped $1.6 million of her own cash on the congressional race, as of Aug. 10. Yet, she’s still 16 votes behind?

And, in that 2014 gubernatorial race, she spent more than $5 million, which also was nearly all her own money.

But it does not end there. That 2014 race, as a whole, set a new record of primary spending – $16.2 million, equating to about $33 per primary vote (Republicans only).

Folks, it’s not a big deal that Jones – or whomever – decides to spend their own money; that’s their decision (or waste, I say). What’s sad, even wrong, about it is you and I will never (rarely ever) afford the same, if we wanted to run.

It gives public service, giving back to your community, a very new meaning.