Editorial cartoon: Sept. 14, 2016
Spot On, America CONFUSED by the CIRCUS But fully aware after 16 Months of WATCHING the Dangerous, Unhinged Clown known as DONALD J. TRUMP. NEVER TRUMP . . . . VOTE 2016
Eloquent as ever...
But pray, do tell us; upon what do you base your description of Trump as an "Dangerous, Unhinged Clown?"
Sure -- he has made some pretty bad gaffs, especially in the early days, but I hardly think that justifies your slur.
"Walking pneumonia?"
Hilldebeast is acting out The Portrait of Dorian Grey, only in reverse...
leeradu 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
AlanWhitney 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
AlanWhitney 1 hour, 26 minutes ago
