Corvette club drives and donates: Car show entry fees spread out to charities

When the Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club formed 16 years ago, the club put in its bylaws that not only should the club members enjoy their cars and care for them, but that a local charity should be given to at least once a year.



As the club and the show have grown of the years, the Prescott Vette Sette Corvette Club has gotten more and more charitable, said Car Show Committee Chair Jerry Jones. Over the past 10 years, they’ve given more than $100,000 to various charities, he said.

“We want to make a difference,” he said, adding the club wants to make a noticeable impact “on the community through our charitable organization.”

This year, the club has a new president and through is more emphasis was put on the club and the things it does, such as forming said charitable organization, said Webmaster Joe Davis. Club members come up with ideas for charities to which they think the club should donate, he said. This year’s slogan even reflects the clubs charitable nature. It’s “We Dine. We Drive. We Donate,” Jones said.

Even before that, the club has been involved in a lot of civic and social events in Prescott such as the Veterans Day Parade, Jones said. Further, in the past, the club has donated to organizations like Horses with Heart and the Prescott Firefighters Charities, which received about $17,000 last year, Davis said.

“What they do is, as they take in money, they give that money to different charities or people that need help,” he said. “They might go paint a house for somebody and they take that money to buy paint.”

This year the club gave money for a World War II veteran to be able to go back to Washington DC and visit the memorial and when one of its members passed away, it gave $500 to charity, Davis

That aforementioned $17,000 was nothing compared to what was raised following the deaths of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, Jones said.

“In addition to the show, we drove down to Yarnell 92 cars, all Corvettes,” Jones said, stating they “put in another $21,000.”

However, with the forming of the charitable foundation, rather than giving a lot to Prescott Fire Charities or another organization, the money is going to be spread out through different charities around Prescott, giving the money back to the Prescottonians, Davis said.

Much of what the club gives to charity comes from the entry fees for the annual all-Corvette Car Show, Davis said.



This is the 10th year for the car show, which is Saturday, Sept. 24. It’s spread around three sides of courthouse plaza.



There’s going to be 250 corvettes, Davis said, with Jones noting that people come in from all over the Southwest. Some also come from a bit farther north as last year, there was even one from San Jose, California, Davis added. Work on the show started way back at the beginning of the year and won’t end until right after it finishes, Davis said.

Thousands usually show up to the show as well, Davis said.

“We normally have a lot of Prescott folks come to the show,” he said, mentioning that “there’s no entry fee.”