Coffee Chat at Step One this morning with Supv. Jack Smith

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor Jack Smith announces the next in his series of Coffee Chats discussing important issues with the community from 8-9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the Step One Coffee House, 6719 E. 2nd St. in Prescott Valley. This month’s Coffee Chat takes place today, Sept. 14.

Smith remains committed to being open, accessible, and responsive to his constituents. Whether it is at a Coffee Chat, on the phone, via email, or out in the district, he wants to encourage everyone to share their ideas. For more information, call 928-771-3209.