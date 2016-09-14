Briefly: Arizona football player arrested, dismissed from team

TUCSON — Arizona running back Orlando Bradford has been arrested on domestic violence charges and released from the team.

Tucson police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said the 20-year-old Bradford was arrested on seven felony charges Wednesday. He is being held at Pima County Jail without bond.

Dugan said he couldn’t go into details about the arrest but said police got a call about a woman who had been assaulted multiple times over the course of several days. Police investigating the call saw obvious injuries on the woman.

Coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement that Bradford had been dismissed from the program “as a result of his actions.”

Bradford faces three counts of domestic violence kidnapping and four counts of domestic violence aggravated assault. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Cardinals claim ex-Seahawks corner back Simon on waivers

TEMPE (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have been awarded their waiver claim on cornerback Tharold Simon from the Seattle Seahawks.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals waived/injured linebacker Lamar Luis (quad).

Simon was a fifth-round draft pick of the Seahawks out of LSU in 2013. He missed his rookie season with a foot injury and played in 11 games the past two seasons, five as a starter. He had 11 tackles, one interception and two passes defensed. The Cardinals have had issues at the cornerback position opposite All-Pro Patrick Peterson.

At LSU, Simon was a teammate of Arizona defensive players Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu and Kevin Minter.

Yankees-Rays, Giants-D-backs set for MLB April 2 openers

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s 2017 season will open Sunday, April 2 with the New York Yankees at the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Francisco Giants at the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Both games will be televised by ESPN, which also will select a third game for that day. Thirteen games are scheduled for April 3, the commissioner’s office said Wednesday as it released the 2017 schedule: Toronto at Baltimore, Pittsburgh at Boston, Philadelphia at Cincinnati, Detroit at the Chicago White Sox, Seattle at Houston, San Diego at the Los Angeles Dodgers, Colorado at Milwaukee, Kansas City at Minnesota, Atlanta at the New York Mets, the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, Cleveland at Texas and Miami at Washington.

The Rays will host the Oakland Athletics in a doubleheader on June 10. It will be MLB’s first scheduled doubleheader since July 16, 2011, when the A’s hosted the Angels. Atlanta’s opener at SunTrust Park against San Diego will be April 14.

The All-Star Game will be at Miami on July 11, and the regular season is scheduled to end Oct. 1. The amateur draft is set to start June 12.

Braves acquire veteran right-handed pitchers Collmenter, Wieland

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired veteran right-handers Josh Collmenter and Joe Wieland in deals with the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners.

The Braves need pitching depth after recent injuries to Williams Perez and Mike Foltynewicz. The 30-year-old Collmenter was acquired for cash considerations and could start Saturday against Washington.

Collmenter is 36-33 with a 3.54 ERA in 200 career major league games with Arizona. He was released by Arizona on Aug. 7. He signed a minor league deal with the Cubs on Aug. 10 and had a 2.25 ERA in four starts with Triple-A Iowa.

Atlanta will send cash or a player to be named later to Seattle for Wieland, who will report to Triple-A Gwinnett. The 26-year-old Wieland has a 6.37 ERA in his major league career with San Diego, the Dodgers and Seattle.