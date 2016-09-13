Yavapai soccer blanks Gateway, ups league mark to 5-1-1

PHOENIX – The NJCAA Division I No. 8-ranked Yavapai College men’s soccer team improved its Arizona Conference record to 5-1-1 after blanking Gateway, 5-0, at Rose Mofford Park on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Five different Roughriders scored a goal at the park, the site of Yavapai’s 2008 JUCO national championship.

YC (6-1-1 overall) went in front 1-0 in the 18th minute on a goal from Carlo Quesada that was assisted by Ziyad Fares. The Roughriders led 2-0 at halftime after Matthew Jordan found the back of the net in the 43rd minute on a helper from Angel Lopez.

Yavapai tallied three more scores in the second half, as Jorge Regalado (assisted by Lorenzo Macias in the 61st minute), Bailey Watkins (assisted by Quesada in the 72nd minute), and Ricardo Nunez-Arellano (assisted by Sergio Gonzalez in the 73rd minute) aided in the effort.

In goal, the Roughriders pitched their 3rd shutout on the season, as keepers Justin Motzkus played 70 minutes and Chino Valley’s own Spencer Coffin logged 20 minutes. The shutout is the program’s 344th all-time.

Yavapai continues conference play at 4:30 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 17, at Mesa Community College. The Roughriders return home on Tuesday, Sept. 20, when they host Arizona Western College at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

