Prescott beats Thunderbirds, open 2016 season perfect 4-0

BULLHEAD CITY – Abbey Smith had eight kills to go along with her team-leading .467 hitting percentage, Ashlynn Uvila and Keiana Vicente each recorded six kills, and the Prescott volleyball team won its fourth straight to begin the season with a 3-1 win over Mohave on Tuesday night.

Erinn Marroquin led the team with 19 assists and Grace Hendricks had eight digs for the Badgers, which open 4A Grand Canyon region play with a 1-0 record.

Prescott claimed a 25-21 Game 1 win and nearly shutout the Thunderbirds in Game 2, winning 25-7. Mohave won Game 3, 25-23, but Prescott rebounded to win Game 4, 25-12, and the best-of-five series, 3-1.

The Badgers have only gone a full five-game set once so far in 2016, opening the season with a 3-2 win over Sunrise Mountain on Sept. 1. Prescott swept its other two opponents Cactus (Sept. 6) and Buckeye (Sept. 8).

Daphne Skinner and Alex Koehler chipped in with two solo blocks against Mohave, which has lost two straight.

NEXT UP

Prescott (4-0, 1-0 4A Grand Canyon) is scheduled to participate in the Westwood Tournament of Champions this weekend, opening with Desert Vista at noon Friday, Sept. 16.

Mohave (3-3, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon) will play Lee Williams on Tuesday, Sept. 20, with an official start time set for 6 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is a sports writer and columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.