Pet Focus: UAF Superstars of the Week - Cilantro and Oregano

They say that variety is the spice of life. Well, this pair of cuties would argue that it’s brotherly love that adds the real flavor!

Cilantro and Oregano are 1-year-old siblings whose endearing reliance on each other will warm your heart. They can be shy at first, but before you know it, you’ll be perched on the floor beside them as they play their favorite game – tag!

Now that these fellas are past the young kitten stage, they don’t need as much supervision; plus, their companionship keeps them confident and content. Their tight bond is truly precious, and it means they need to be adopted together. These healthy, neutered boys would also do best in a home without young children.

So, are you curious about the real recipe for happiness? It’s a little Cilantro, a little Oregano . . . and you!

Cilantro and Oregano currently live at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott. Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. If you have questions, please call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or visit www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.

UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF volunteer coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.



If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 778-2924. Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.