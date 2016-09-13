Pet Focus: Humane Society Pet of the Week - Bud

Hi there, I’m Bud. I’m a 2-year-old black lab retriever mix looking for my forever home at Yavapai Humane Society.

I am an energetic boy, so I want a home that will give me lots of walks, hikes, adventures, and someone who will play with me every day. I’m partial to toys that are shiny or reflect light … I even like to chase shadows.

True to my breed, I love tennis balls and playing in the water. I’m a good boy and won’t tell a lie … I have some work to do on my basic obedience, like learning how to walk nicely on a leash and to sit, but if you give me enough exercise I promise to learn from you and love you!

Call 928-445-2666 or visit the Humane Society at 1625 Sundog Ranch Road in Prescott.