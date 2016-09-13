Pet Focus: Circle L Pet of the Week - Mercedes

Have you ever wished you could own a Ferrari, or a Corvette? Well how about owning a Mercedes?
I came to Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue with my best buddy Cowboy, when our owner passed away. Cowboy was adopted but they couldn’t take both of us. I would be best as an only dog; seems that Cowboy was the only one I really liked and now I’d just like to get all of your attention. I love to chase my ball and take long walks.
I am a lab/heeler mix female about 6 years old, spayed and up to date on all my shots. I would make a great companion if given the chance. I really do miss my family and am hoping to find another that will be forever.
Please call Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue at 928-273-7005 and let them know you’ve always wanted to own a Mercedes.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.