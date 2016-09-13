Pet Focus: Circle L Pet of the Week - Mercedes

Have you ever wished you could own a Ferrari, or a Corvette? Well how about owning a Mercedes?

I came to Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue with my best buddy Cowboy, when our owner passed away. Cowboy was adopted but they couldn’t take both of us. I would be best as an only dog; seems that Cowboy was the only one I really liked and now I’d just like to get all of your attention. I love to chase my ball and take long walks.

I am a lab/heeler mix female about 6 years old, spayed and up to date on all my shots. I would make a great companion if given the chance. I really do miss my family and am hoping to find another that will be forever.

Please call Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue at 928-273-7005 and let them know you’ve always wanted to own a Mercedes.