Obituary: Gregory Lee Johnson

Gregory Lee Johnson, 59, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 6, 2016. He was born on Oct. 23, 1956, in Gibson City, Illinois.
Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Gregory Lee Johnson, 59, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 6, 2016. He was born on Oct. 23, 1956, in Gibson City, Illinois.
Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.