Letter to the editor: Thanks for your support

Editor:

I have always served my community and it is a privilege and an honor. I will continue to do so.

I would like to take this time to thank all those volunteers who helped me in my first run for office. I was given opportunities to meet some wonderful people that I might never have met if I didn’t run for office.

A grateful thank you to all the people who voted for me.

I am extremely proud of one person in particular, my grandson Tyler. He wrote this on my Facebook page: “I am supporting my Nana’s vote and dedication to all the hard work she’s done with her personally owned business and her recent work during the election.”

I am a very lucky woman to have such a wonderful and supportive family!

I wish the best to those who won in this election and hope they keep their word and listen to all of the people. I have congratulated all the supervisors on their wins in person, except Mr. Garrison, so congratulations on your win in District 3. To my opponent Craig Brown, I give congratulations and wish him the best.

Now let us all work together to continue making Yavapai County a wonderful place to call home!

Marla Festenese, Prescott