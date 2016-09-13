Letter to the editor: Thanks for your support

Editor:
I have always served my community and it is a privilege and an honor. I will continue to do so.
I would like to take this time to thank all those volunteers who helped me in my first run for office. I was given opportunities to meet some wonderful people that I might never have met if I didn’t run for office.
A grateful thank you to all the people who voted for me.
I am extremely proud of one person in particular, my grandson Tyler. He wrote this on my Facebook page: “I am supporting my Nana’s vote and dedication to all the hard work she’s done with her personally owned business and her recent work during the election.”
I am a very lucky woman to have such a wonderful and supportive family!
I wish the best to those who won in this election and hope they keep their word and listen to all of the people. I have congratulated all the supervisors on their wins in person, except Mr. Garrison, so congratulations on your win in District 3. To my opponent Craig Brown, I give congratulations and wish him the best.
Now let us all work together to continue making Yavapai County a wonderful place to call home!
Marla Festenese, Prescott
