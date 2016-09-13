Letter to the editor: Thank you, Prescott

Editor:

My 50th high school reunion is being held this week in Prescott, but unfortunately I’m not going to be able to attend. I did, however, want to thank everyone in that class - as well as the people of Prescott - for contributing to what turned out to be a lifetime of happiness for my family and myself.

I left Prescott to see the world immediately after high school, but over the years I have come to understand just how the experience of being brought up in Prescott ingrained in me an ability to enjoy people, admire life’s simple things and, most importantly for me, it instilled a love of nature and the out-of-doors.

Over these many years, I have come to realize how rare it was to have grown up in a town where people genuinely liked and accepted each other. A town where kids had the freedom to take off on their bikes or on foot and could feel totally comfortable and safe exploring the world on their own. A town where everyone supported the schools, sports, and all the other activities we kids thrived on. And finally, a town where I was encouraged to run wild (more or less) to hunt, fish, and explore; a passion that led me to a 30-year career with the National Park Service.

When I left Prescott, it had a population of 10,000 people. When I visited a couple of years ago, I wasn’t surprised by how much it had changed, but by how much it had stayed the same. The Elks Theatre, Hassayampa Inn, my old high school, and courthouse were all still there and Prescott still had that same unique feel. But most importantly, it was still filled with wonderful people.

So thanks to everyone attending the reunion of the Class of 1966. And thanks to the people of Prescott for being one of a kind. Being from “Preskit” was the best thing that ever happened to me.

Dave Clark, Class of ’66, Spokane, Washington