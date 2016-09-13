Letter to the editor: ‘Legal Sleep’ kudos

Editor:

Thanks for the balanced front page coverage (Aug. 28) of the Safe Legal Sleep Project, sponsored by the Coalition for Compassion and Justice.

I am filled with awe and admiration for the tireless (and often exhausting) work of CCJ Director Paul Mitchell and other staff and volunteers.

This rules-based initiative may even put some of the homeless back on healthy tracks to better lives. Mitchell apparently understands that outrage and scorn rarely helps. He seems to know that when more is expected of people, they often rise to that higher level.



Bravo to all the benefactors.

Judith March Davis, Prescott