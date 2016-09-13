Letter to the editor: ‘Legal Sleep’ kudos

Editor:
Thanks for the balanced front page coverage (Aug. 28) of the Safe Legal Sleep Project, sponsored by the Coalition for Compassion and Justice.
I am filled with awe and admiration for the tireless (and often exhausting) work of CCJ Director Paul Mitchell and other staff and volunteers.
This rules-based initiative may even put some of the homeless back on healthy tracks to better lives. Mitchell apparently understands that outrage and scorn rarely helps. He seems to know that when more is expected of people, they often rise to that higher level.
Bravo to all the benefactors.
Judith March Davis, Prescott
pvtom 32 minutes ago
Tom Steele Giving a hand UP and not just a hand-out is healthy for all of us. I would hope our locals would put together a program to interview all beggars at our shopping sites and administer to each of them as necessary.
Rcadya 27 minutes ago
Right, Ms. Davis. Jamming some fifty homeless men & women into a parking lot in sleeping bags and tents for the night will somehow put these campers 'back on healthy tracks to better lives'. Exactly how does that work? Many of them want to be homeless. Others are alcoholics and drug addicts, others need mental health care. How does this 'nightmare sideshow' help them to get healthy? Your letter of praise for this well-meaning but misdirected & kind man is about the silliest and unrealistic comment imaginable.
This whole 'safe legal (is it legal?) sleep' circus is nothing but an unpleasant spectacle. Hope the County and Kroger (Fry's) can stop it.