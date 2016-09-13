Letter to the editor: Do all you can for Verde

Editor:

Gary Beverly of CWAG, in his Talk of the Town column, “10 reasons to protect the Verde River,” reminds us of the environmental, economic and cultural reasons the Verde River should be protected.

He also points out the threat to the long-term health of the Verde River – groundwater pumping. The connection between ground and surface water isn’t obvious, but that does not negate the reality of that connection.

As population increases and drought continues, the threat to the health of the Verde River increases. No one would deny the necessity of water for cooking, cleaning and other basic necessities.

However, if we are to preserve the things that attract people to the beautiful Verde River Basin, we must treat the Verde River and associated groundwater as a precious and scarce resource.

Waste water recycling, rainwater harvesting and other methods are on the horizon as potential long-term solutions to water shortages. In the near term, however, we need to conserve as much water as we can through immediate conservation measures such as short showers and xeriscape landscaping.

Chris Jensen, Cottonwood