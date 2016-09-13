Homeless Veteran Stand Down adds Veteran Court; sign ups due Sept. 15

PRESCOTT – City magistrate and the presiding Yavapai County Justice of the Peace Arthur Markham knows that compassion and consequence can coincide for even those who have committed a criminal offense.

That is why he is heading up a first-time Veteran Court at the annual Northern Arizona Homeless Stand Down event scheduled from 9 a.m. on Sept. 23 through 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Frontier Village.

The event will include a variety of health and social services for homeless veterans, as well as meals, winter clothing and supplies - in addition to a place to sleep for a night, for area homeless veterans.

The event is sponsored through U.S. Vets Initiative in Prescott.

In past years, the Stand Down has offered homeless veterans a chance to get legal expertise to assist them with some of their outstanding criminal and civil legal matters. The Veteran Court takes it one step further. Through this volunteer-run court operation, Markham said these veterans will be able to have outstanding court issues resolved immediately, rather than requiring them to select other dates that they may or may not be able to make.

“This is a very special addition to this event,” said U.S. Vets Initiative executive Matthew Phillips.

For many homeless veterans, a DUI offense, or even a trespass citation, can end up as a more serious legal matter because they do not pay the fine, do not show up for court appearances, and sending them to jail is often a last resort but not what Markham suggests is the most prudent way to help them deal with their life situation.

In some of these minor cases, these homeless veterans would be better served with required mental health counseling, drug rehabilitation treatment or community service requirements than just serving time in a jail cell, Markham said.

If fines are required, but the veteran has limited financial means, Markham said it might be that the veteran agrees to a certain period of community service rather than a fine, or they work out an appropriate repayment plan, he said.

“This is a more benevolent approach,” Markham said.

At the Stand Down, Markham said he will likely have a tent earmarked as a makeshift courtroom where he will preside with state prosecutors, public defenders and court clerks who will volunteer their time to adjudicate these cases.

Veterans who are interested in having their files reviewed and addressed at this event must do so by contacting the U.S. Vets Initiative office no later than Wednesday, Sept. 15. The files for those veterans who wish to take advantage of this opportunity will be pulled so that they are ready to be heard during this event.

Markham has asked other justices in the county to also assist, but for those who cannot participate, he has offered to stand in on their behalf.

The Veteran Court will be available for both days of the Stand Down.

So far, Markham said he has received about 10 requests, but he hopes that number will grow significantly with some publicity about the availability of this court opportunity.

If successful, Markham said he hopes the Veteran Court will become a regular part of the Stand Down events, and will catch on in other parts of the state.

“We want to help them get back on track in their lives,” Markham said. “We want to enable them to become the better person we know they can be.”

Homeless veterans interested in participating in the Veteran Court need to contact the U.S. Vets Initiative office at 928-583-7204.