Fire destroys shed in Prescott Valley (VIDEO)

Firefighters apply a foam solution to ensure all hotspots are out before leaving the scene.

Courtesy Central Arizona Fire

Firefighters apply a foam solution to ensure all hotspots are out before leaving the scene.

By The Daily Courier

  • Originally Published: September 13, 2016 7:42 a.m.

  • Updated as of Tuesday, September 13, 2016 12:22 AM

    • PRESCOTT – Central Arizona Fire crews responded to a report of a shed fire Monday, Sept. 12, but were unable to save it, according to Division Chief Rick Chase.

    photo

    Central Arizona Fire Engineer Bob Curry walks Brayley Colwell and Halley Moore back to their house after the firefighters extinguished a shed fire in the 2800 block of Prescott East Highway in Prescott Valley Monday afternoon.(Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)

    The call came in at around 11:40 a.m., and when the first fire engine arrived at the 2800 block of Prescott East Highway, the shed was already fully involved with flames, Chase said.

    “The shed was full of tools and miscellaneous items,” he added, including flammables such as aerosol cans and small gasoline-powered lawn tools.

    There was little damage to property near the shed, but, Chase said, but the wind direction helped, because if the wind had been from the opposite direction, “the fire had potential to spread to neighboring properties.”

    The cause was electrical, Chase said, with wiring running to “home-made outlets.”

    There were no injuries.

    Yuri Lee Howard - Pretty large shed on fire in Prescott... | Facebook

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. In order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.