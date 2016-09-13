Editorial cartoon: Sept. 13, 2016

Jump to content
The Courier's editorial cartoon for Sept. 13, 2016.
NOTRepublican 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Not going to happen. Comrade Drumpf is a narcissistic true believer in himself. Period. Doesn't sell well. There are not enough deplorable people out there for him to win it. Hillary is going to eviscerate him up and down like gutting a fish with a dull blade during the debates. And it will be painful for Comrade Drumpf's deplorable people out there to watch. I personally cannot wait!
pvtom 43 minutes ago
Tom Steele One less Hillary lemming voter.
JillyDosh 29 minutes ago
Is that Uncle Sam? So, apparently, he is on the TRUMP TRAIN too! Even David Axelrod is ticked at Hillary..... Hope the DNC has 'binders of women' on file to replace the walking dead woman....
AlanWhitney 28 minutes ago
Where to begin?
The Zeiss Z1 blue glasses that may inhibit photo-induced epilepsy?
Hillary being close to people, including a child, while suffering from pneumonia? (Which I didn't know was communicable until now...)
We are told that Hillary has an ordinary illness.
But we were also told that Hillary didn't have any classified material on her illegal private server, as well...
Now don't get me wrong. I hope Hillary doesn't drop out. She is the weakest candidate the Democrats have!