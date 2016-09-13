Community calendar: Sept. 13-20

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Yavapai County Veterans Association flag retirement ceremony, 9 a.m. at Memory Park in Chino Valley, Road 1 West between Butterfield and West Palomino roads. Bring worn out, unserviceable or otherwise damaged flags for proper disposal. 623-258-6641.

“Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors,” a free seminar, 11 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Alzheimer’s Association. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Central Neighbor Trade Resource,” a seminar, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Donna Arliene, coordinator. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“SOS – Secure Options for Seniors,” a seminar, 2:15 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Joni Solon. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Reverse Mortgages” workshop, 3 p.m. at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. The Foundation for Personal Financial Education will help attendees uncover the mystery behind this commonly misunderstood benefit. What’s in it for you, the lender and the government? www.sesweb.net

Hiking the Sky Islands of Arizona talk, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. A look at Mount Graham, Wonderland of Rocks-Chiricahuas, Mount Wrightson, Pinals and Galiuros. Plus, “Flora for Hikers: 22 Must Know Plants for the Sky Islands” and “Hiking Beyond 50: Because You’re Not Over the Hill!” Space limited. Reserve a spot now. Ted, 928-759-3036.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Prescott High School Half-Century Club annual luncheon, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prescott Resort, 1500 E. Highway 69. Lunch served at noon. Event raises money for the Half-Century Club scholarship fund, which was able to donate 20 $2,000 scholarships to deserving PHS seniors last year. $35 per person. Raffle for Bill Nebeker bronze; tickets $10 each or $25 for three. Must be present to win. Info: phshcc2016@gmail.com.

“The History of the Brain,” a seminar, 2 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Gary Trotta, Training Games Inc. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Wilderness Survival and Outdoor Safety, 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Yavapai College. Part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Munch & Lunch Lecture Series. Free. Seating is limited; RSVP to 928-717-7634.

Chino Valley Summer Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Olsen’s Grain, 344 S. State Route 89, Chino Valley. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Third Thursday Star Talks, 6 to 8 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite. Speaker: Dr. Christopher Edwards. Program: 300 Years of Space Exploration: What Have We Learned about Earth’s Neighbor, Mars? www.prescottastronomyclub.org.

Friday, Sept. 16

Senior Expo sponsored by Advocates for a Healthy Community, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, 148 S. Marina St. in Prescott. Presentations include “Exercise is Medicine,” “Money Talks. Let’s listen to what it’s saying” and “How Do I Know If I Need Hearing Help?” RSVP to 928-778-9790; space is limited.

VFW Post 10227 Specials, 4 to 7 p.m. at 2375 N. 5th St., Prescott Valley. 928-759-0095.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.

Live Music and Dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, 6501 6th St., Prescott Valley. 928-772-3700.

“Living with the Past: A Tribute to Jethro Tull,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. With special guest Jeff Beck Tribute by Grant Ferguson. Tickets $22-$30. 928-777-1370.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Prescott Farmers Market, 7:30 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott. 928-713-1227; www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Workshop on canning, pickling, food preservation and more, 9 a.m. at Native Garden, 602 S. Montezuma St. in Prescott. Sponsored by GMO-Free Prescott. $5 donation suggested. Reservations required; 928-237-5560 or 928-221-2533. Info: gmofreeprescott@gmail.com.

Villages at Lynx Creek Annual Art & Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 12200 E. Highway 69 in Dewey. Handmade items including fabric and wood art, art and prints, jewelry, soaps, lamps, baked goods and household items. Get a head start on holiday shopping. Lunch available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No admission charge; plenty of free parking.

Willow Lake Pit House Archaeological Site Tours, 10 a.m. to noon at Willow Lake Park. The park entrance is just past the Heritage Park Zoo parking lot. Yavapai Chapter Arizona Archaeological Society docents are available to discuss the area’s prehistoric people and the preserved, ancient pit houses. A map and information are available from charlesstroh@yahoo.com.

Central Arizona Ford Mustang Club meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at the Yavapai County Jeep Posse meeting house. Visit www.CentralAZMustangClub.com for directions.

Recovery Day on the Square, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. Music, entertainment, food, door prizes, information booths and speakers sharing their experience, strength and hope. Free. Sponsored by MATFORCE. Jann, 928-899-6292 or jann.barrett@yavapai.us.

Peaceful Family Story Time at the Library, 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring the family to enjoy a peace-themed Family Story Time with Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

Corn Toss Tournament and concert, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the grounds of Prescott Valley Civic Center. Food, beer and live entertainment by South of Winslow and opening act, Cross-eyed Possum. $50 per team; ages 12 and up. Preregistration required. PV Parks & Rec, 928-759-3090 or pvaz.net.

Coalition for Compassion and Justice third annual “Art of Compassion” exhibit, 3 to 5 p.m. at ‘Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. in Prescott. Child-themed arts and fine crafts will be sold in silent auction to benefit CCJ programs. Live music by Not2Shabby. Free admission; finger foods; no-host bar.

Crown King Volunteer Fire Department Benefit Barbecue, Auction and Dance, 3 p.m. auctions, 6 p.m. barbecue, dance at Crown King. 928-632-7163 or 928-632-7911.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church Classic Car Show, 3 to 6 p.m. at the church, 735 E. Road One South. With barbecue dinner from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and flus shot clinic from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Admission to car show is free; donations accepted for dinner. 928-636-2969.

“Magician - Eric Giliam,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. $19 - $29. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Skull Valley Loop Challenge 2016, 7:30 a.m. on courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott (Goodwin Street side). 54-mile bicycle race through Skull Valley, Wilhoit and the Prescott National Forest. Starts and ends at courthouse plaza. $45 before Aug. 22; $55 Aug. 23-race day. Sponsored by Prescott Alternative Transportation.

Antiques on the Square, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the courthouse plaza. More than 70 vendors will showcase ephemera, art, glass, jewelry, pottery, furniture and primitives and unique surprises. Sponsored by the Thumb Butte and Yavapai Questers, proceeds go to regional historic preservation and restoration projects and organizations. Free admission and parking. Debbie, 928-443-8909.

Bluegrass Brethren in concert, 10:45 a.m. at Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road. Free; donations accepted. pccaz.org.

“Prescott Opry,” 3 p.m. at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott. 928-777-1370; www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Prescott’s Backyard Peace Party, 3 to 6 p.m. at Granite Creek Park, 554 N. 6th St. An afternoon of live music, Dances of Universal Peace, crafts and games in the park. Bring lawn games, chairs, blankets to enjoy peaceful family fun. Bands include: In-Folk-Us; MacDougal Street West; Doc Garvey's Remedy. With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

Monday, Sept. 19

Powerful Peace Conversation: From Personal to Global, 10 a.m. to noon at the Prescott Public Library Founders Suite. A facilitated conversation based on “The Art of Power” by Thich Nhat Hanh. Copies of quotations from the book will provide a foundation for discussion. At 11:30 a.m., Womansong will perform songs of peace. With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.

Free presentation by Georgeanne Hanna, certified vision rehabilitation and low vision therapist, 10 to 11 a.m at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 928-772-6760. Covers services for the blind and visually impaired, with the aim of helping blind or visually impaired persons develop adaptive means for daily living. RSVP to 928-772-6760.

Prescott Art Docents Art Talk: "Creativity,” with Cindy DeCecco, professor in the Arts and Humanities Division of Yavapai College, 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Center for the Arts Theater, 208 N. Marina St. The public is invited. Reception in PCA Gallery at 10 a.m. Information: Andrea, 928-636-7207; Joslyn at ejcandh@msn.com or visit Prescott Art Docents Calendar at google.com.

Second Trivia Game Event – Jeopardy Trivia Hour, 1 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. Hosted by Gary Trotta. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

“The Truth about Mutual Funds,” a free seminar, 10 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Darren Vilardo, DaVinci Wealth. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“What is Probate and What are Probate Costs?,” a free seminar, 10:30 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Kevin Schaefer, Spirit West Planning. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Reverse Mortgage: Making Your Retirement More Secure,” a free seminar, 11:30 a.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By Suzanne Causley, Mohave State Bank. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

“Cooking 101: End-of-Summer Cold Soup – Gazpacho and a Quick Salsa,” a seminar, 2:30 p.m. at Adult Center of Prescott, 1280 E. Rosser St. By the chef from Brookdale. Open to the public. 928-778-3000.

Town Hall meetings with Supervisor Brown, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Road. 928-771-3207; Web.bos.district4@yavapai.us; Mary at 928-442-5132.

Screening of Michael Moore's “Where to Invade Next?,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. in Prescott. A screening of this challenging film “[showing] what the USA can learn from rest of the world, [as] director Michael Moore playfully visits various nations in Europe and Africa as a one-man "invader" to take their ideas and practices for America.” 2 hours. (Description from the Internet Movie Database.) With Prescott Peace Builders. Mary, 928-443-0360 or marysteenhoek@cableone.net.