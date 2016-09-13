Circle L Ranch had ‘Precious’ ambassador

Most people associate Circle L Ranch with adoptive dogs but we are far more than that, being home to numerous older animals that have entrusted the rest of their lives to us.



We are proud that we can provide for them and want to share a story of one special “precious” resident.

No one knows her story or exactly when Precious, an average-sized female pit bull, arrived at Circle L, it was possibly 10 years ago. We lost her recently at 13 years of age.

Precious loved everyone, was accepting and respectful of every dog (and there were many) that came into the house, and was the first to greet volunteers. Her gentle soul gave her the title of “Ambassador of Good Will” and she never let anyone feel left out with her patient and sweet nature.

She adopted a role of professional greeter as well as a soother of souls. She had the pick of the sofas, chairs and doggy beds, and she never asked for the attention so willingly given her.



She was adopted once but the new owner had to give her back because of illness, and she returned to the Ranch as though it were still home.



Everyone who met Precious remembered her and we miss her terribly.

The gait as she approached to greet became slow and deliberate but she never let it stop her mission. We’re pretty sure she was wagging her tail as she left.

Everyone who knew this special dog will always feel her presence. She left a legacy and a space for another dog to follow.

Our “sanctuary” currently is home to dogs, horses, goats, sheep, cows, mules and others. Some are owner-surrenders, more often from shelters or situations where they were given up just because they were “too old.” We have to restrict the number but we would love to have sponsors to help with their care. If that is of interest or you would like to meet any of them, please call the Ranch: dogs - Liz, 928-273-7005; horses - Amy, 928-237-0443; and livestock - Cheryl, 928-925-1926.

Submitted by Shirley Culliney, for all the staff and volunteers of Circle L Ranch.